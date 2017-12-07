Mallards Rout Gunston After Two Losses

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity basketball team rebounded from a tough holiday tournament outcome last weekend with a 68-34 rout of Gunston at home on Monday.

The Mallards cruised to a 2-0 record to start the season with a pair of decisive wins including a 56-29 rout of Chincoteague and a 58-18 blowout of Holly Grove, but ran into some stiffer competition last weekend in the Delmarva Christian Tip-Off Classic. Worcester dropped its opener in the tournament last Friday, 61-50, against Laurel.

In their second game in the Delmarva Christian Tip-Off Classic last weekend, the Mallards fell to Indian River, 66-45. Worcester trailed Indian River, 19-15, after one quarter and the Indians had maintained the lead at 31-26 by halftime. Indian River began to pull away from the Mallards in the third quarter, however, with a 17-9 run and cruised to the 66-45 win. Brenner Maull led Worcester with 13 points, while Tucker Brown scored 11 and Sam Cantello added nine. Brendan Miller and Cole Berry each scored four points, while Colin Miller added two.

On Monday, the Worcester boys rebounded from the two losses over the weekend with a 68-34 rout of Gunston in a key early Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) showdown. The Mallards face Salisbury Christian on the road on Friday, followed by a non-conference game against Wicomico on the road next Monday. Worcester’s record now stands at 3-2.