Holiday Giveaway Winner Selected

Debbie McMahon was the winner of the first holiday giveaway package offered by exploreOC. Submitted Photo

OCEAN CITY — To celebrate the season of giving and to help spread holiday cheer, exploreOC partnered with several local businesses to design a special holiday giveaway package.

The inspiration behind the contest was to showcase local businesses as well as remind people that Ocean City can be an exciting getaway any time of the year.

The inaugural contest was offered this past fall, offering a chance to win a fall fun weekend in Ocean City, complete with a complimentary hotel stay at The Days Inn Oceanfront and discounts and giveaways from participating businesses, including Longboard Café, K-Coast Surf Shop and Fisher’s Popcorn.

One lucky winner was randomly selected from the more than 10,000 entries. The contest winner, Judy Mayberry, expressed her heartfelt appreciation, saying, “I would like to thank you from the bottom of my heart. I had a great, relaxing time. You don’t know what this meant to me.”

Based on the initial success of the Fall Fun Giveaway contest, exploreOC decided to offer another contest focused on fun holiday happenings in Ocean City. The giveaway package included a two-night stay at LaQuinta, $50 gift certificate to Rare & Rye, $50 gift certificate to ish Boutique, four tickets to Winterfest of Lights, four laser tag passes at Planet Maze, two $25 gift cards to Barn 34, and an 18.5″ x 27.5″ custom wood print from Plak That. Due to the overwhelming response and interest from other local businesses, the package was expanded to include a $100 gift card to Seacrets. The final package featured eight sponsors and was valued at more than $600. One lucky winner, Debbie McMahon, was randomly selected from almost 10,500 entries. When informed that she won, McMahon said, “I am so excited. I just moved to Ocean Pines from Pennsylvania. I cannot wait to explore. Thank you, exploreOC.”