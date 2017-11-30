Things To Do Around Town – December 1, 2017

Dec. 1: Feel Good Friday “Book Bingo”

1-4 p.m. Ocean City Branch library. Playing for new fiction and non-fiction hardbacks. One bingo card per person.

Dec. 1: Parents’ Night Out

5:30-9 p.m. Buckingham Presbyterian Church, 20 South Main St., Berlin. Learn the true meaning of Christmas with an evening full of fun including dinner, crafts, stories, games and music. All children welcome ages 3 (toilet trained) to 12. Pre-registration at Sonrise.cc. Hosted by Berlin Ecumenical Vacation Bible School, Buckingham Presbyterian, St. Paul’s Episcopal, Stevenson United Methodist, Solid Rock and SonRise churches.

Dec. 1-3: Ocean Pines Players “Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some)”

Dec. 1-2: 7 p.m.; Dec. 3: 3 p.m. St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 103rd Street and Coastal Highway, Ocean City. Dramatic readings from a comedy by Michael Carleton, Jim Fitzgerald and John K. Alvarez. Directed by Jerry Gietka. Interrupted and enhanced by songs everybody loves and facts about this favorite holiday. Tickets: $15 cash or check at door. Refreshments, coffee and snacks provided at intermission.

Dec. 2: All-You-Can-Eat Fried Chicken Buffet

11 a.m.-until. Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, Willards. Chicken, vegetables, beverages, desserts. Adults: $13; children: $6; under 6: free. Bake table and carry-out. 443-614-9898.

Dec. 2: Furnace Town Heritage Village 19th-Century Christmas Celebration

1-4 p.m. Artisans demonstrating weaving, broom making, spinning, glass blowing, wreath making and printing. Vendors with homemade soaps, jams, jellies, jewelry and more. Craft table for children to make Christmas ornaments. Gift shop with artisan treasures. Warm cider and hot cocoa for sale. Delmarva Ramblers will play bluegrass, gospel and traditional Christmas songs and hymns. Christmas service at 3 p.m., Old Nazareth Church. Admission is free. Donations to Furnace Town will be accepted. 410-632-2032, www.furnacetown.org or Facebook.

Dec. 2: Christmas Bazaar

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Stevenson United Methodist Church, 123 North Main St., Berlin. Crafters, vendors, silent auction, second time around table, baked goods, homemade soups and chicken salad sandwiches. 410-641-1137.

Dec. 2: Indoor Yard Sale

7 a.m.-noon. Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, main station. Tables: $15 or two for $25. Breakfast sandwiches and beverages available for purchase. 443-880-6966.

Dec. 2: The Magic Of Christmas

2-5 p.m. Seacrets Bar and Grill, 117 49th St., Ocean City. Family-friendly event to benefit critically ill children and their families who stay at the Believe In Tomorrow Children’s House By The Sea. Ugly sweater contest, free admission for adults and children, menu items available, visit with Santa and his elves, activities, raffles, face painting and silent auction to benefit the 2018 Prom Court. One hundred percent of proceeds donated to The Children’s House By The Sea. BelieveInTomorrow.org.

Dec. 2: First Saturday Writers Group

10 a.m.-noon. Berlin branch, Worcester County Library. Anyone interested in writing is invited to join the group and share a story, poem or essay or just come and enjoy listening to others. This is a free activity. New members are always welcome. The group is comprised of amateur as well as professional, published writers willing to share their knowledge and offer tips on being creative with words.

Dec. 3: Short Stacks For A Tall Cause

8-10 a.m. Flapjack Fundraiser Breakfast to support Parent Advisory Committee, Bundles of Joy, Berlin. Have breakfast while Santa visits with families. Adults: $8; kids 8 and under: $6. Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 12849 Ocean Gateway, Ocean City.

Dec. 4: Delmarva Chorus Presentation

7 p.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Come share holiday spirit. Direction of Carol Ludwig.

Dec. 5: 28th Annual Holiday Wrappings

Doors open at 10 a.m. Public invited to join in for the American Cancer Society Fashion Show and Luncheon. Silent auction, Chinese auction, cash bar. Roland E. Powell Convention Center, 40th Street and bay, Ocean City. Cost: $45/person. 443-880-2310, dpappo@aol.com or www.acsholidaywrappings.org.

Dec. 6: Grace Parker All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast

7 a.m.-noon. First Presbyterian Church of Ocean City, 13th Street and Philadelphia Avenue. Eggs any style, pancakes, buckwheat pancakes, sausage, ham, biscuits, hash brown potatoes, grits, coffee, tea. Cost: $8; carry-out: $6. Milk, soda, orange juice available. 410-289-9340.

Dec. 7: Kenille’s Kupboard Fundraiser

4-10 p.m. Carrabba’s, West Ocean City. Dine-in or carry-out. Ten percent of evening’s profits will go to this organization whose mission is “Keeping Family Pets In The Home.” Present flier or identify yourself attending as a contributor to Kenille’s Kupboard.

Dec. 7-8: Atlantic General Hospital Auxiliary Lobby Sales

Dec. 7: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Dec. 8: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Everything $6 (necklaces, rings, shawls, watches, glasses, hats and gift ideas). Main Lobby, 9733 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Fundraiser with proceeds to benefit Atlantic General Hospital. 410-641-1100.

Dec. 8: Putt Putt With Santa

5:30 p.m.: Doors open and registration begins; 6:30 p.m.: Shotgun start. Old Pro Golf, 68th Street, Ocean City. Family-friendly event to benefit critically ill children and their families who stay at the Believe In Tomorrow Children’s House By The Sea. Dress up as your favorite Christmas character or wear an ugly Christmas sweater. Cost: $65/team; $25 for hole sponsors. Fee includes light fare at the post-party (28th Street Pit & Pub), snacks and beverages on the course. Visit with Santa, activities, raffles, hole-in-one contest and more. 443-944-4763 or 410-390-3937.

Dec. 9: Breakfast With Santa

9-11 a.m. 28th Street Pit & Pub, Ocean City. Celebrate the holidays with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Donation: $10; children 6 and under eat free (small donation would be appreciated). Arts, crafts, bake sale, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, raffles, tricky tray auction and more. One hundred percent of proceeds donated to The Children’s House By The Sea. Every dollar raised is a vote for Maria McEvoy. 443-944-4763 or 410-390-3937.

Dec. 9: Dollar Store Crafting

Stop by anytime between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Ocean City Branch library. Make holiday-inspired crafts with materials from the dollar store, recycled materials and old Christmas cards. Program intended for adults; however, older children and teens may participate.

Dec. 9: Breakfast With Santa

8-10:30 a.m. Powellville United Methodist Church, 35606 Mt. Hermon Rd., Powellville. Bacon, eggs, scrapple, sausage, pancakes, creamed chipped beef, pastries, desserts. Bring your camera to capture a picture of the children with Santa. Welcome any unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots campaign. 443-880-8804.

Dec. 9: Christmas Cookie Walk

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Bethany United Methodist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Hwy., Berlin. Homemade, fancy holiday cookies and candy sold by the pound. Make your own selection. Christmas decorations and ornaments also for sale. 717-658-4227.

Dec. 9: Holiday Craft Fair

8 a.m.-2 p.m. Bishopville Fire House. Sponsored by Boy Scout Troop 2173. Breakfast served by scouts. Santa for the kids. Crafts, vendors, Chinese auction. 443-365-1225.

Dec. 9: All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast With Santa

8:30-10:30 a.m. Buckingham Presbyterian Church, 20 South Main St., Berlin. Adults: $9; children ages 3-1: $4; children 2 and under: free. Tickets available at the door. Bring your cameras and camcorders. Reservations recommended for large groups at 8:30 a.m. 410-641-0234.

Dec. 10: Holiday Organ Concert

2-3 p.m. Buckingham Presbyterian Church, 20 South Main St., Berlin. New Rodgers 599 organ played by Taylor Harvey and Jacob Todd. Light refreshments to follow. Free-will offering will be collected to help offset cost of new organ.

Dec. 10: Christmas Caroling

1 p.m. Everyone is welcome on the steps of Stevenson United Methodist Church, 123 North Main St., Berlin. Come inside to hear the stories that the beautiful stained glass windows depict. 410-641-1137.

Dec. 13: Coffee And Coloring

3 p.m. Ocean City Branch library. Enjoy a cup of coffee and refreshments and unwind with this relaxing and therapeutic pastime. No registration required. Adults only.

Dec. 16: Cookies By The Pound

1-3 p.m. St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 18 Third St., Pocomoke City. Christmas cookies, traditional cookies and candy. Your choice. Best selection early. 757-824-4713.

Dec. 17: Dark Night Worship Service

7 p.m. Bethany United Methodist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Hwy., Berlin. For those who are coping with troubles and loss, a special service of prayers, scripture and music. All welcome. 410-641-2186, bethany21811@gmail.com.

Dec. 17: Christmas Musical And Dinner

Beginning at 4 p.m. Choir of Powellville United Methodist Church, 35606 Mt. Hermon Rd., Powellville, will present “A Christmas Gift,” a collection of Christmas songs and hymns. Following the musical, guests are invited to attend dinner in the Fellowship Hall followed by singing of Christmas carols by candlelight. Open to all ages. 443-880-8804.

Dec. 28: Star Wars Party

1-3 p.m. Ocean City Branch library. Celebrate all things Star Wars. Costumes encouraged.

Dec. 29: Noon Year’s Eve Party

11:30 a.m. Ocean City Branch library. Special celebration of the new year. Count down to noon, make crafts and enjoy some snacks.

Jan. 12: Star Charities Annual Beef & Beer

5 p.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. All Volunteers In Action presenting event to benefit wounded soldiers. Music and live auction by DJ Rupe, emcee Irv Brumbley, food catered by Monty Jones, entertainment including comedy skit by Paul Mazzei. $30 per person. For tickets: 410-596-5498, 443-896-4914 or 410-641-7667.