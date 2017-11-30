A Week In Business – December 1, 2017

Hotel Raises Charity Funds

OCEAN CITY — The Commander Hotel & Suites raised $5,000 for the United Way of Lower Eastern Shore as part of the Stay United initiative.

Proceeds from the campaign, which included 12 hotels in the Ocean City area, will be used to help provide health, education and financial stability for citizens in need who live in the region.

“We’re honored to be a part of Stay United, and we’re also proud to have delivered such great results for the United Way of Lower Eastern Shore,” said Michael Hayes, General Manager at The Commander Hotel & Suites. “Throughout our 87-year history, we’ve aimed to be a good corporate citizen by being an active member of the Ocean City community. Stay United offered us an excellent opportunity to deliver on that goal.”

The participating hotels in the campaign, which debuted this year, donated over $21,000 for the United Way of Lower Eastern Shore. Every dollar that was raised will fund local programs for residents of Worcester, Wicomico, Somerset, and Dorchester counties.

Along with its involvement in Stay United, The Commander Hotel & Suites will also sponsor the United Way of Lower Eastern Shore’s 2017 United Way Holiday Ball on Dec. 2. The sponsorship was made possible through Blue Water Development Corporaiton, which is the hotel’s ownership group.

“The staff at The Commander has been incredible,” said Olivia Mommé, Community Outreach Coordinator at United Way of Lower Eastern Shore. “We’ve enjoyed getting to know them, and we can’t thank them enough for all that they do for our neighbors in need.”

Aquatics Supervisor Named

BERLIN — Ocean Pines Aquatics has announced the appointment of Julie Winterling as its new aquatics program supervisor.

A familiar face to many visitors at Ocean Pines’ pools, Winterling has served as one of the community’s aquatic fitness instructors, teaching HydroRider aqua bike and cross-training classes since the program’s inception two years ago.

As aquatics program supervisor, Winterling will continue to lead classes and will also coordinate and teach youth individual and private swim lessons. She is especially interested in promoting beach and pool water safety.

“I am blessed to be part of such a positive, dynamic team and excited about this new direction of aquatics-based health and fitness for our community,” Winterling said.

Winterling is certified as a water safety, first aid/CPR/AED, HydroRider and aqua trampoline/cross-training instructor and is a certified pool operator.

Winterling is also in the process of obtaining certification for medically-based aquatics training, which will be introduced soon at the Sports Core Pool. She is joining other Ocean Pines Aquatics instructors in the training, which will certify them to work with patients undergoing treatment for cancer, Parkinson’s disease and more as well as pre- and post-rehabilitative therapy.

“Julie is an amazing asset to the aquatics team,” said Ocean Pines Aquatics Director Colby Phillips. “Her passion and care for the guests as well as the rest of the team is evident in all she does. With aquatics continuing to offer more opportunities, especially the fourth-grade swim program and the medically-based aquatics, Julie will be a key player in their success.”

Benefits Program Awarded

BERLIN – Atlantic General Hospital has been recognized with a Best in Benefits Award for providing their associates with superior benefits packages among employers in the mid-Atlantic region.

Milliman, one of the world’s largest providers of actuarial products and services and the company that bestows the award, calculates the benefit value and cost to the employee of each company plan, and then ranks the companies by lowest cost-highest benefit. Only 10 employers in the mid-Atlantic region received the award for 2017.

AGH received the 2016 and 2017 Wellness at Work gold tier award from Maryland’s Healthiest Businesses for the quality of its employee wellness program and the employee assistance benefits offered to associates.

“Because we’re a hospital, we care deeply about wellness and the health of our associates,” said AGH employee health and wellness nurse, Tracey Mullineaux. “We recognized that if we had a healthy, productive workforce, we could give the care and support that our patients need. The healthier we are, the more productive we are, and the less absenteeism there is.”

With this in mind, AGH created the Associates Getting Healthy wellness program in 2013. This program was implemented with the goals of providing opportunities for the associates to improve their health and wellbeing and control the high cost of providing health benefits. Those goals were achieved and results in creating a culture at AGH that helped associates begin or enhance a healthier lifestyle.