School Systems Seek Input On Calendar Options

NEWARK – This month education officials in Worcester County will begin soliciting input on two potential calendar options for the coming school year.

While there are two options for parents to weigh in on, the proposed calendars for the 2018-2019 school year are quite similar. In each proposal the first day of school is Sept. 4 and the last day of school is June 14. Dates for winter and spring breaks are also the same in each proposed calendar.

“The breaks most important to our families are identical on both options,” said Carrie Sterrs, coordinator of public relations and special programs for Worcester County Public Schools.

According to Sterrs, who presented the proposals to the Worcester County Board of Education last week, the calendars were developed by a 24-member committee made up of students, parents, teachers and administrators. Committee members were broken up into two subgroups. One group was instructed to come up with a “frequent flyers” calendar, or one with lots of vacation time, while the other group was asked to develop a “surfers” calendar aimed at ending the school year as early as possible.

Nevertheless Sterrs said the calendars featured the same start and end dates.

“With the governor’s executive order (mandating a post-Labor Day school start), there’s not a lot of room to play,” Sterrs said.

While the calendars are very similar, there are differences in professional development dates and the associated school closures.

Now that Sterrs has presented the calendar options to the school board, the public will have the chance to provide input. A calendar survey will be posted online Dec. 4 through Dec. 21 so students, staff and parents can voice their opinions. After Sterrs receives input, Superintendent Lou Taylor will present the board with a calendar recommendation in early 2018.

In Wicomico County, school system officials are also soliciting input on two calendar options. The proposal labeled “Draft A” features staggered start dates of Sept. 4 and 5 and an end date of June 11. The “Draft B” proposal features the same start dates but a June 12 end date.

Wicomico education officials encourage students, staff, parents and community members to comment on the proposals by emailing comments@wcboe.org before Dec. 6. A final vote on the 2018-2019 school calendar is scheduled for the Jan. 9 Wicomico County Board of Education meeting.