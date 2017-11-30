OC Rec Boosters Make Significant Donation

The Ocean City Recreation Boosters last month upped their annual contribution to the Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department’s fall youth sports programs to $7,750. Pictured above, members of the Boosters present the oversized check. Submitted photo

OCEAN CITY- The Ocean City Recreation Boosters recently upped their annual contribution to the Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department with a check for $7,750 to support its fall youth sports programs.

“This year, the O.C. Recreation Boosters gave over $46,000 to help financially support youth programs, said Boosters President Donna Reid. “It is important to the Boosters to continue raising funds for the local youth so that they are able to stay active all year-round alongside their peers.”

The O.C. Recreation Boosters is a non-profit, independent community group made up of representatives from various community organizations, as well as interested individuals. This positive group of individuals works diligently throughout the year to raise money to help offset costs of recreation programs. Their support, paired with that of other community associations and local businesses, make it possible for the Town to maintain such low program fees.

Since 2001, the OC Recreation Boosters have donated more than $900,000 to support the programs of the Ocean City Recreation Department through several different fundraisers, such as Swing for Youth Golf Tournament at Eagle’s Landing, hot chocolate sales during Winterfest of Lights, St. Patrick’s Soccer Tournament T-shirt sales and wine booths at Springfest, Sunfest, and Sunset Park Concerts

In addition to fundraising, the volunteers also offer their time and talents at a variety of events hosted by Ocean City Recreation and Parks, including Halloween Spook-Out, Easter Bunny Fun Shop and athletic tournaments.

Ocean City Recreation Boosters are critical to the continued success of Ocean City Recreation programs. If you are interested in joining the OC Recreation Boosters or if your business would be interested in helping with fundraising efforts, please call (410) 250-0125, email ocrecboosters@gmail.com, or find the organization on Facebook at OC Rec Boosters.