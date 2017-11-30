Voices From The Readers – December 1, 2017

Next Generation Stepping In Well

After joining more than 200 supporters gathered at Embers/Blu in Ocean City for Brews & Bites on Nov. 9, I took a moment to soak in what I was witnessing. Our community was not only gathered to enjoy a fundraiser for Coastal Hospice, but a torch was also being passed.

Co-chairs of the Brews & Bites event Cole Taustin and Kellie Meehan graciously greeted supporters and shared their passion for the Macky and Pam Stansell House at Coastal Hospice at the Ocean. I couldn’t help but notice their parents — Jay and Cheryl Taustin, Rick Meehan and Stephanie Meehan — who were bursting with pride as they stood shoulder to shoulder with their children that night. The apple does not fall far from the tree, they say. How true.

We sincerely thank Cole and Kellie and everyone on the Brews & Bites committee who helped raise more than $15,000 for our new hospice residence in Ocean Pines and set the stage for our next generation of young philanthropic leaders.

With young leaders such as Cole and Kellie at the forefront of major charitable endeavors such as this, I feel safe and secure here on the Shore knowing the torch has been passed.

And the torch is, indeed, in good hands.

Heather Duma

Salisbury

(The writer is the director of development for Coastal Hospice.)

Clarifications On Wind

There’s some erroneous information about the probable size of the wind turbines proposed for offshore Delmarva. Most manufactures are producing capacities of 8-9 megawatts, currently. They approach 720 feet in height with a 300-foot blade sweep. If you own a condo in Ocean City or Bethany Beach, these wind turbines even if situated 12-15 miles off the coast would appear to be in your front yard. From the beach, they will be apparent on the seascape.

The turbine in Lewes, Del. is only 1 megawatt, if you need an economy of scale. That was constructed without a permit or an environmental impact statement. Such lack of regulatory oversight is not permissible again.

Gregg Rosner

West Fenwick Island, Del.

Letter In Response

I am responding to a letter to the editor by Patrick Svehla which appeared in The Dispatch on Nov. 24, 2017 which mentioned my name.

While I thank Mr. Svehla for his interest in the visibility issues surrounding the proposed turbines off our coast, he has misstated the facts. These turbines are not the height of the 100-foot tall buildings that he referenced, they are 600 feet or taller. They will be visible and objectionable unless they are a minimum of 26-plus miles offshore. There will be no escape at night. The two red lights on each of these 125 turbines will be an irritating eyesore as they flash in unison every few seconds. This visibility issue should be a very serious matter to all country residents.

The key finding in the North Carolina survey on the impact on tourism from offshore turbines found that “Fifty-four percent (of the respondents) said they would not rent a vacation home if turbines were visible at all, no matter how large a discount on the rental price.” We don’t need to risk potentially severe damage to our economy to help the developer’s costs. We just need to move the turbines offshore so they can’t be seen and won’t do harm.

Ken Wolf

Ocean Pines

Free Show With A Message

Hi, my name is Tony Christ. You might have read some of my letters to the editor over the last five years. But today I am writing to invite you to our “free” Christmas show with the Mid Atlantic Symphony Orchestra at the Performing Arts Center this Sunday. Yes that is correct it is free, donors to Brian’s Song have paid for the entire show. Oh you are also invited to our dress rehearsal. For the dress rehearsal doors open at 11 a.m. show starts at 1 p.m. and for our show doors open at 3 p.m. show starts at 4 p.m. For tickets read below and even if you don’t have a ticket come on by right before show time our ushers will try to find you a seat.

So tired of watching football players take a knee during the National Anthem? Have you ever been to the Performing Arts Center on 40th Street? Have you ever seen the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra? Lauren Glick and Melissa Alesi, returning from Nashville, will be on stage.

Brian’s Christmas Songbook, a Christmas Show themed against the heroin epidemic, has a number of firsts. Not only is it Ocean City’s first and only entry into the battle against the heroin/opioid epidemic. It is the first concert that is free for the public. It is the first time the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra will perform a Christmas show in Ocean City. It is the first time local talent Lauren Glick and Melissa Alesi will be featured with the orchestra. It will also present the following local artists: Dennis Crawford, Donny Burke, Rita Conestabile and Brenda Golden.

Let me give you three ways you can get tickets. You can call me, Tony Christ, at 202-641-6166. However, I have fewer than 20 tickets left, and 10 of them are for children. Second, you can just show up for the 4 p.m. show at about 3:45 p.m. We expect to have 5 to 10 percent no-shows, which would be 60 to 120 seats. The optimists are our ushers. We will ask them to seat you at show time. Lastly and for sure, you can go to convention center office and ask for tickets to our dress rehearsal. The dress rehearsal will start at noon; doors open at 11 a.m. It will be a dress rehearsal for the whole show.

Yes, Brian died of a hideous heroin addiction, but he would want you to come to his Christmas show. Brian loved Christmas. Yes, I will be in the show too. How many times do you have an opportunity to see an orchestra in a Christmas show themed against heroin? This is a first. Don’t miss this one.

Tony Christ

Church Hosts Another Successful Dinner

I want to thank the Ocean City community for another successful Thanksgiving meal at Ocean City Baptist Church (OCB). This year was the 39th year that OCBC has hosted and served a Thanksgiving dinner to the community.

This year we served almost 600 Thanksgiving meals consisting of turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, corn, stuffing, sauerkraut, green beans, rolls, and a variety of desserts. 145 people dined in with us, 276 people came and got a meal to go, and there were 160 meals that our volunteers delivered to shut-ins, first responders, and businesses that had to work on Thanksgiving day.

Overall, it was a wonderful day. What amazed me most was the overwhelming amount of volunteers that come to help serve this meal. There were 126 volunteers from the community that came to help on Thanksgiving day, while several other volunteers came on Tuesday to set up and help from OCBC. I especially want to thank Tommy and Judy Baker, Robin Derrickson, Amy Smith, and Chef Paul Dehaurte for all their hard work in leading in this great event.

I would also like to thank the following businesses for their generous donations that made this meal possible. The OC Elks Lodge #2645, the Humphries Foundation, Taylor Bank, the Bank of Ocean City, Benchmark Properties, the Wednesday night Ladies Bowling League at Ocean Lanes, and the visitors/members of Ocean City Baptist Church.

It was an amazing day that I was privileged to be a part of. All the glory goes to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Sean Davis

(The writer is the pastor of Ocean City Baptist Church.)