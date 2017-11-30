Worcester Prep’s New Lower School Music Teacher Creates After-School Club

Worcester Prep’s new Lower School Music teacher, Joanie Brittingham, has created an after-school club called The Musical Mallards (M & M’s) for students in grades 3-5. The singing and dancing troupe of more than 40 boys and girls meet weekly to rehearse their routines, many written and choreographed by Brittingham, to perform in school and around the community. To kick off the holidays, the M & M’s will make their debut in the Ocean City Christmas Parade on Dec. 2 followed by the Berlin Christmas Parade on Dec. 7. Brittingham, pictured above with her club participants, was a piano major and holds a BA degree in music education K-12 from Salisbury University. Prior to WPS, she taught in Worcester and Wicomico County schools from 2008-2015 and was recognized as Pocomoke Middle School Teacher of the Year in 2015, and Maryland State Music Teacher of the Year in 2016.