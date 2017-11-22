The Resorter … Revisited – November 24, 2017

Summer of 1979

Volume XXIV

Edition 7

Issue Highlights

This week’s “Resorter Girl” was 21-year-old Kim Waters, who was a waitress at the Hayloft this summer and was planning to travel to New York City to pursue a modeling career. She was photographed in Fenwick Island by Mark Bernard.

Jarvis Real Estate was advertising “only five lots left” on Mallard Island on 15th Street and the bay

McGees on 4th Street was advertising its “air conditioned dining room on the Boardwalk.”

The winner of the “Croix de la Toilette” Award was Tio Gringo’s for “Having the most sensible and simply elegant bathroom in the resort…”

Angelo’s Restaurant on 27th Street was opening on Fridays and Saturdays until 3 a.m. at this time.

Disco Dance Contests were featured every Tuesday night at the Crystal City on 68th Street and the bay.

Located on 66th Street, the Back of the Rack Night Club was boasting in an ad a “giant dance floor” and the option of taking “your party home with fine beer and wine from The Wine Rack”.