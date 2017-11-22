Ocean City Surf Club Receives $1,000 Donation From Longboard Cafe

The Ocean City Surf Club received a $1,000 donation from Longboard Cafe owner Rick Vach last week. Pictured, from left, are OC Surf Club Board members Zach Newton and Brad Hoffman, Rick Vach and OC Surf Club Board members Tommy Vach and Rusty Ruszin.