Salvation Army’s Red Kettle 2017 Campaign Holds Annual Kickoff Breakfast

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle 2017 Campaign began with their annual Kickoff Breakfast in Salisbury. At the event, the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City received the second place award for 120 hours of manning the Red Kettle in the “Clubs & Non-Profit Organizations” division. Pictured, from left, are Kiwanis Club Red Kettle Campaign Chair Stella Hartington, Kiwanis Club President Ralph Chinn and Honorary Kiwanian Wilma Chinn with the award plaque.