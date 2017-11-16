Two Seahawks Make Bayside All-Star Team

BERLIN- Two Stephen Decatur girls’ varsity soccer team players have been chosen to represent the Bayside South in this year’s Bayside Conference Senior All-Star Game set for next Tuesday in Snow Hill.

The Bayside South senior all-stars will face the Bayside North senior all-stars in the annual contest next Tuesday. Named to the Bayside South team from Decatur were seniors Emma Stubblebine and Hattie Brous. The Bayside South senior all-star team is dominated by players from Snow Hill including Anna Adams, Ayonana Brunson, Drew Harper, Erin Phillips, Haley Cook, Hannah Jones, Kelsey Hall, Olivia Welch and Rylee Covington.