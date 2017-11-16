Mallards Loaded With Upperclassmen

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity basketball team opens its 2017-2018 campaign with a home game against Chincoteague followed by an early-season test on the road against Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) rival Saints Peter and Paul on Monday.

The Mallards finished last season on an 8-1 run culminating with a win over Salisbury School in the ESIAC championship game. The season’s team will largely resemble that championship group with an 11-man roster made up entirely of upperclassmen.

Returning seniors include Brendan Miller, Brenner Maull, Sam Cantello, Tucker Brown and Reid Odachowski. The talented group of juniors on the roster includes Colin Miller, who made a big impact as a sophomore last season, Cole Berry, Cooper Richins, Alec Dembeck, Henry Taboh and Michael Curtis. Head Coach Keith Geiger returns to the sidelines for Worcester this season.

After Chincoteague at home and Saints Peter and Paul on the road, the Mallards will face Holly Grove at home before participating in the Delmarva Christian School Tip-Off Classic on December 1-2. The schedule includes a heavy lineup of ESIAC games as usual, with non-conference games against Delmar at home and Kent Island on the road.