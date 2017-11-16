OC Surf Club Donates $1,500 To OC Elementary’s Anti-Bullying Program, “Stand Up Speak Up”

The Ocean City Surf Club donated $1,500 to Ocean City Elementary’s Anti-Bullying Program, “Stand Up Speak Up.” Pictured with OCES students are, standing from left, Anne Cook and Tommy Vach from the Ocean City Surf Club, second grade teacher Sarah Tilghman and Principal Dawn Rogers.