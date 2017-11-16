Top Seeds Advance In OC Flag League

by

OCEAN CITY- The top seeds in the Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department’s fall flag football league all advanced this week, setting up what should be a memorable season finale.

The top-seeded Assassins earned a first-round bye and awaited the winner the game between fourth-seeded Greene Turtle and fifth-seeded Seaquest. The Greene Turtle beat Seaquest, 28-16, last week to advance against the top-seeded Assassins. On Monday, the Assassins routed the Greene Turtle, 44-20, to advance to the semifinals.

On the other side of the bracket, second-seeded EA Sports/Pit and Pub routed Precious Paws Animal Hospital in their first-round match-up to advance. The Show edged the Bury Ballers, 25-19, on the other side of the bracket. In the quarterfinals, EA Sports/Pit and Pub got by The Show, 22-12, to advance.

The Assassins and EA Sports/Pit and Pub advanced to the semifinals, while the losers in the early round games moved down to the loser’s bracket with a chance to battle back for an opportunity against the front-runners. The tournament will culminate with a championship game on Monday.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.