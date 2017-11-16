Top Seeds Advance In OC Flag League

OCEAN CITY- The top seeds in the Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department’s fall flag football league all advanced this week, setting up what should be a memorable season finale.

The top-seeded Assassins earned a first-round bye and awaited the winner the game between fourth-seeded Greene Turtle and fifth-seeded Seaquest. The Greene Turtle beat Seaquest, 28-16, last week to advance against the top-seeded Assassins. On Monday, the Assassins routed the Greene Turtle, 44-20, to advance to the semifinals.

On the other side of the bracket, second-seeded EA Sports/Pit and Pub routed Precious Paws Animal Hospital in their first-round match-up to advance. The Show edged the Bury Ballers, 25-19, on the other side of the bracket. In the quarterfinals, EA Sports/Pit and Pub got by The Show, 22-12, to advance.

The Assassins and EA Sports/Pit and Pub advanced to the semifinals, while the losers in the early round games moved down to the loser’s bracket with a chance to battle back for an opportunity against the front-runners. The tournament will culminate with a championship game on Monday.