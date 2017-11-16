SD High School Inducts New National English Honor Society Members

Fifteen Stephen Decatur High School students were recently inducted into the National English Honor Society (NEHS) this fall. The NEHS has many service campaigns including holding an annual book drive, managing the school’s writing center and partnering with local elementary schools for reading projects. Pictured, back from left, are Mia Dill, Madilyn Ortega, Jeff Helvig, Zain Brady, Jake Rider, Casey Dent and Kaitlyn Peters; middle, Sarah Beesley, Kate Carpenter, Rachel Gillin, Lily Rakow and Anna Kiesewetter; and, front, Corinne Krasner, Tara Fischer and Haley Vest. Submitted Photos