Wicomico Retired Education Personnel Members Man Information Booth At Wicomico County Board Of Ed Health Fair

Members of the Wicomico Retired Education Personnel (WREP) manned an information booth at the Wicomico County Board of Education’s health fair held on Oct. 20 at James M. Bennett High School. WREP is a chapter of the Maryland Retired School Personnel Association and offers fellowship and benefits to retired staff of Wicomico County Schools. Pictured are WREP President Lynn Bratten and David Harner, Coordinator of Secondary and STEM Initiatives for Wicomico County Schools.