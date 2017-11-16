Calvin B. Taylor House Museum Features Two New Additions Thanks To Arcadia Questers

The Calvin B. Taylor House Museum features two new additions thanks to the Arcadia Questers. The local chapter has been generous to the Taylor House for the last several years with many donations of period furnishings. This year’s donations from the Questers include a beautiful early 1800s English tea caddy and silver eagle lamp, both now prominently displayed in the museum’s parlor. These items were purchased from Pepper’s and Doughties’ Antiques in Roanoke Rapids, N.C. Pictured, back from left, are Arcadia Questers Jan Tellman, Sandy Reifsnyder, Ann Fowler, Liz Sharpless, Betty Franke and Berlin Heritage Director Carol Rose; and, front, Quester Bette Campbell, Berlin Heritage Acquisitions Committee member Susan Rencher and Berlin Heritage President Jan Quick.