Free Thanksgiving Platters Offered By Greene Turtle West

WEST OCEAN CITY — A popular West Ocean City restaurant and bar with a big heart will be doing its part to see those less fortunate in the community do not go hungry on Thanksgiving Day.

The Greene Turtle in West Ocean City is offering a free carryout Thanksgiving platter with turkey and the appropriate side dishes on Thanksgiving day for the needy in the community from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Greene Turtle West’s staff will prepare the turkey and all of the sides on Thanksgiving morning and will box up the meals to hand out to those in the community who otherwise might do without on the holiday. The Thanksgiving meals will be offered on a first come, first served basis with no pre-ordering available.

“With everything going on in the world and even in our own community, we just think it’s a good idea to give something back and lend a helping hand to those in need,” said owner Tommy Dickerson. “Our staff is going to pitch in and prepare the meals and we’ll be handing them out to anyone who needs one, or three or four of six for their family no questions asked on Thanksgiving.”

The Thanksgiving meals are available for carryout only as the bar and restaurant is not open during the day on the holiday. Dickerson said he expects to have around 200 Thanksgiving platters available for pick-up between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The restaurant is partnering with a local taxi company to provide transportation to those who need Thanksgiving platters and can’t get to the Greene Turtle West.

“We’re partnering with Taxi Taxi to get people here to pick up platters if they can’t get here,” he said. “We’re going to share the costs with Taxi Taxi so anybody that needs platters can get here at no cost for them.”

For more information, contact the Greene Turtle West at 410-213-1500. Taxi Taxi can be reached at 410-289-8989.