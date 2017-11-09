Worcester Prep Hosts Upper School Homecoming Dance

Worcester Preparatory School recently hosted its Upper School Homecoming Dance. Left, named Homecoming Queen and King were Emilee Dorey and Connor Cebula. Right, winning Senior Prince and Princess were Jack Fager and Kendall Holmes. Other notables from the night were Junior Prince and Princess, Dakin Moore and Hailee Arrington; Sophomore Prince and Princess, Colby Hook and McKenzie Blake; and Freshman Prince and Princess, Teague Quillin and Lexi Willey.