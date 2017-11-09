Ocean City Reviews Art Can Program’s First Year

OCEAN CITY – The resort’s “Art Can Clean Beaches” pilot program was deemed a success by officials in Ocean City this week.

Earlier this summer, the Town of Ocean City launched an anti-litter campaign and beautification initiative that utilized business sponsorships, state grants and partnerships with local entities to create and install decorated trash cans along the beach.

The program was borne out of a Coastal Resources Legislative Committee, or Green Team, meeting earlier this year and administered by the Art League of Ocean City.

The goal of the program is to provide a form of public artwork that encourages individuals to throw trash into waste bins and not on the beach.

A $5,000 grant from the state was used to pilot the project along the southern end of the resort from the Inlet to 4th Street while additional trash cans were funded through business sponsorships. Ten dollars of every sponsored can goes toward beach cleanup efforts.

On Wednesday, the Green Team received an update on how the decorated barrels fared the summer season.

“We wanted to find out how it went and whether or not to continue with it,” said Gail Blazer, the town’s environmental engineer.

Public Works Director Hal Adkins told the committee his department collected the barrels at the end of the summer and placed them in a warehouse on 65th Street for evaluation.

While some of the decorated barrels were considerably bent from the town’s trash collection truck – often referred to as “the beast” – Adkins said the artwork remained intact.

“The actual artwork that was put around the top and bottom band didn’t delaminate, didn’t scratch,” he said. “Some cans were substantially bent and the artwork bent with it. So knowing that, we adjusted the machinery.”

Adkins told the committee he originally doubted the program’s success, but said he was amazed with the results.

“I think you’ve got a program that’s a success,” he said. “If you want to carry it forward, that is completely up to you all.”

Councilman Tony DeLuca, chair of the Green Team, also shared his enthusiasm.

“It was amazing to look at that artwork after that beast beat it up all summer long,” he said. “There was not one scratch on any of the artwork.”

Blazer asked if all the barrels were returned.

“Did they all survive the beach?” she said. “Did we get them all back?”

Adkins said some trash cans were lost.

“Two or three are probably sitting in someone’s yard somewhere,” he said.

Despite the lost barrels, DeLuca applauded the program’s effectiveness. He explained money raised from the sponsored barrels will benefit various organizations.

“It’s great for the Art League and it’s great for Maryland Coastal Bays for their cleanup,” he said.

Blazer asked if the trash cans could be reused next summer.

“The ones we have now we’ll be able to use next year?” she said. “Is that how this works?”

Adkins said some could be used again but added the town was not obligated to maintain or replace the sponsored barrels if they were damaged or stolen.

“You have to be very cautious,” he said. “We got into that with trees. Then we got into that with dedicated benches on the Boardwalk.”