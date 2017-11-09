OC Recreation Boosters Donate $7,750 Towards OC Recreation And Parks Youth Programs

On Tuesday evening, Oct. 24, the OC Recreation Boosters donated $7,750 towards Ocean City Recreation and Parks youth programs held in fall of this year. Throughout the year, the group has donated more than $46,000. The OC Recreation Boosters is a non-profit, independent community group made up of representatives from various community organizations, as well as interested individuals.