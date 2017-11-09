13th Swing For Youth Golf Open A Big Success

OCEAN CITY- Last weekend’s 13th annual Swing for Youth Golf Open was a huge success once again with 22 teams competing and over $25,000 raised for local recreation programs.

The Ocean City Recreation Boosters annual Swing for Youth Golf Open was held at Eagles’ Landing and with the generous support of the participating teams, local businesses and national and regional sponsors, over $25,000 was raised for local recreation programs. For 25 years, the Ocean City Recreation Boosters golf tournaments have helped raise nearly $400,000 for recreation program costs for children.

The tournament’s local partners include Delmarva Power, General’s Kitchen, Whitman, Requardt and Associates, 84 Lumber and long-time supporter and local businessman Jerry Radtke. National corporate sponsors included Coca-Cola, Esskay and new this year, the Mary Jean and Oliver Travers Foundation.

For the record, first place went to the foursome including Sue Ellen Vickers, John Littleton, Rob Forosisky and Reagan Haldeman with a score of 111. Second place went to Dan Parker, Scott Dietz, Norman Trader and Jim Krall with a 116. Third place went to the General’s Kitchen team including Law Adkins, Brad Taylor, Linwood Harmon and Low Clements with a 119.

Fourth place went to the Delmarva Power team including Susan and John Petito, John Allen and John Leitgeb with a 120. Fifth place went to the foursome including Richard and Alyssa Bourdeaux and Steve and Mary Cornell with a 121. Ocean City Recreation and Parks and the O.C. Recreation Boosters would like to thank all who participated, especially the volunteers who put in many hours to ensure the event went off without a hitch. Next year, the 14th Annual Swing for Youth Golf Open will be held on Saturday, October 27.