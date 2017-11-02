Seahawks Fall To Bennett In Semifinals

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity soccer team fell to Bayside South rival Bennett, 6-1, in the 3A-East Section II semifinals on Tuesday.

The Seahawks had an up and down year and finished the regular season with a 4-8 record. Nonetheless, Decatur garnered a number-four seed when the state 3A-East Section II brackets were released last week and earned another shot at familiar Bayside South rival Bennett, which was the top seed in the bracket. However, Bennett closed out Decatur’s season with a 6-1 win at home on Tuesday.

