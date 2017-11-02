Decatur Runners Solid In Bayside Meet

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity cross-country runners acquitted themselves well in the Bayside Conference championship meet last week in Cambridge with several top finishes.

The Bayside Conference cross-country championship meet was held last Thursday in Cambridge with runners from all conference schools represented. Decatur fared well with a couple of top 10 finishes. The Decatur girls were especially successful with eight runners finishing in the top 30 among the 73 competitors.

Kailey Andrews led the Decatur girls with a fourth-place finish. Other top finishers for the Decatur girls included Mary Mergott (13th), Erica Hicks (18th), Dori Krasner (21st), Laila Mirza (25th), Maya Knepp (28th) and Mikayla Denault (29th).

Jack Reimer led the Decatur boys with a ninth-place finish among the 106 competitors. Other top finishers for Decatur included George Cheynet (21st), John James (29th), Sam Rakowski (41st), Chad Fischer (59th), Richard Poist (70th), and Liam Foley (83rd).