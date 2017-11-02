Republican Women Of Worcester County Volunteer Their Time To Help Showell Elementary Media Center Specialist

by

The Republican Women of Worcester County (RWWC) volunteer their time on Wednesday mornings to help Kate McCabe, the Showell Elementary Media Center Specialist. The volunteers have been recently “cleansing” books so they will be ready for new labels and re-shelving.  Pictured are Sharon Byerly, Kathy Vornlocker, Kate McCabe, Rosemary McAleer and Joanna Krieger.