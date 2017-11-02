Proposed Commercial Zoning Changes Tabled

FENWICK ISLAND – Officials in Fenwick Island tabled proposed changes to the town’s commercial zoning code last week that would allow commercial properties on corner lots to place mechanical equipment in side yard setbacks, among other things.

In a Fenwick Island Town Council meeting last Friday, the council unanimously voted to table a proposed second reading on commercial area regulation changes that would allow corner lots to place mechanical equipment no more than 4 feet from side property lines, no closer than 6 feet from rear property lines and no less than 15 feet from front property lines.

Under the town’s existing zoning code, mechanical equipment is prohibited in side yard setbacks. Mechanical equipment located in the rear yard can encroach no less than 10 feet from the rear property line and equipment located in the front yard can encroach no less than 15 feet from the front property line.

The decision to table followed a public hearing, in which certain James Street property owners went on record to state their disapproval with certain aspects of the proposed ordinance changes.

Property owner Jackie Napolitano, who lives behind the Sands Motel, argued that allowing mechanical equipment within 6 feet of the rear property line would be 4 feet closer than the existing ordinance allows.

“That means that mechanical equipment is going to be closer to my home then ever allowed before,” she said.

Property owner Pam Pridgeon agreed.

“You really need to consider switching the rear yard setback to 10 feet,” she said.

Pridgeon argued that commercial properties would require larger mechanical equipment, which would be closer to residential homes if the ordinance was changed.

“You aren’t talking one small heat pump for a 2,500-square-foot house,” she said. “There is a huge difference there.”

During the town council meeting, Councilwoman Vicki Carmean suggested the town’s Charter and Ordinance Committee create a drawing to better illustrate the proposed changes.

“My understanding of this is it’s actually a better arrangement then the passing of the existing ordinance,” she said.

Bill Weistling, chair of the Charter and Ordinance Committee, said the proposed changes would give commercial property owners more options on where to place mechanical equipment and would prevent them from placing loud equipment on the roofs of buildings.

Councilwoman Julie Lee, however, took issue with the fact that commercial property owners on corner lots could place equipment in both side and rear setbacks.

“It’s not like they would have to choose,” she said.

The council voted 7-0 to table the reading. The proposed ordinance change will be brought back to the Charter and Ordinance Committee.