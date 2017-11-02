Things To Do Around Town – November 3, 2017

Every Friday: FORGE Youth And Family Meetings

6:30-8:30 p.m. House of Mercy Sanctuary, behind House of Mercy Thrift Shop, Route 113, Selbyville.

Small meal, music, games and life lessons. All are welcome. 443-513-1048.

Every 1st Friday: Star Charities Volunteers Meet

10 a.m., Ocean Pines Library. 410-641-7667.

Every 2nd Friday: Food Pantry

New Bethel United Methodist Church, 10203 Germantown Rd., Berlin. 410-641-2058.

Every Saturday: Weekly Farmers Market

8 a.m.-1 p.m., White Horse Park, 239 Ocean Parkway, Ocean Pines. Year-round. Locally grown

vegetables, fruits, eggs, honey, kettle corn, flowers, artisan breads, seafood, meats, more. New vendors

welcome. 410-641-7717.

Every Saturday: Morning Worship

Year-round, 10 a.m., Bible study; 11 a.m., worship, Ocean City 7th Day Adventist Church, 10301 Coastal

Hwy. (St. Peter’s Lutheran Church), O.C. 443-397-4005.

Every Sunday: Atlantic United Methodist Church

Praise Service, 8:30 a.m.; Traditional Service and Children and Youth Sunday School, 10 a.m. Nursery

available for both services. 4th Street and Baltimore Avenue, Ocean City. 410-289-7430.

Every Sunday: Morning Worship

10 a.m. Year-round. Holy Communion and Sunday School. Holy Trinity Anglican, 11021 Worcester Hwy.,

Berlin (between Routes 90 and 589). Nursery available. 410-641-4882.

Every Sunday: Morning Worship

8 a.m. and 11 a.m., Traditional Worship; 9:30 a.m., Contemporary Worship; St. Peter’s Lutheran Church,

E.L.C.A, 10301 Coastal Hwy., O.C. 410-524-7474.

Every Sunday: Divine Liturgy

9:30 a.m., St. Andrew’s Orthodox Church, 33384 MacKenzie Way, Lewes. Visitors always welcome. All

services in English. 302-645-5791 or visit www.orthodoxdelmar.org.

Every Sunday: Summer Worship

8:30 a.m.: Atlantic United Methodist Church, Shenanigan’s Porch at 4th Street and the Boardwalk. In

case of rain or heat advisory, worship will be inside the church at 4th Street and Baltimore Avenue.

Come as you are and join in praise and thanksgiving.

Every Sunday: Outdoor Informal Worship Service

Through September. 8:30 a.m. Bethany United Methodist Church front lawn, 8648 Stephen Decatur

Hwy. (Route 611 on the way to Assateague Island), Berlin. Bring lawn chair or blanket. 410-641-2186 or

bethany21811@gmail.com.

Every Monday: Delmarva Chorus, Sweet Adelines

7-9 p.m., Ocean Pines Community Center. Women are invited to learn the craft of acapella singing

under the direction of Carol Ludwig. 410-641-6876.

Monday-Saturday: Atlantic General Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop

10 a.m.-4 p.m., 10452 Old Ocean City Blvd., Berlin Shopping Center. All profits go to the hospital to

support patient care services, new technology and education and to benefit the community. 410-629-1447.

Monday-Saturday: Atlantic United Methodist Church Thrift Shop

10 a.m.-2 p.m., AUMC, 4th Street and Philadelphia Avenue, Ocean City. Donation drop-off room open 24

hours a day (some restrictions apply). Supports the church’s ministries and missions. 410-289-4458.

Monday-Saturday: Hospice Thrift Shop

Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Berlin Shopping Center, just off Route 50,

10445 Old Ocean City Blvd., #7, Berlin. Proceeds benefit Coastal Hospice at the Ocean Residence. 410-641-1132.

Monday-Saturday: Shirley Grace Pregnancy Center Thrift Shop

10 a.m.-5 p.m., Bank Plaza, 34407 Dupont Blvd., Unit 3, Frankford, Del. All proceeds benefit the Shirley

Grace Pregnancy Center. 443-513-0114.

Every Monday: Berlin TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m., Atlantic General Hospital, Conference Room 1, 733 Healthway Dr. TOPS is a support and

educational group promoting weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. 410-251-2083.

Every Monday: Historic St. Martin’s Church Museum

1-4 p.m., 11413 Worcester Hwy., Showell. 410-251-2849.

Every 1st Monday: Free Hypertension Clinics

Hosted by Atlantic General Hospital. Apple Discount Drugs, Berlin, 10 a.m.-noon; Happy Harry’s, Ocean

Pines, 1-3 p.m. 410-641-9268.

Every 2nd Monday: Friends Of The Ocean Pines Library

10 a.m. at the library. Refreshments available at 9:30 a.m. 410-208-4014.

Every Tuesday May-September: Plant Clinic “Ask A Master Gardener”

1-4 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library, 11107 Cathell Rd. University of Maryland Cooperative Extension

Service is offering “Ask A Master Gardener.” Clinic is free and will be available to help with gardening

questions. Put plant damage samples in a plastic bag and label the bag with name and phone number. If

questions cannot be answered at the time of submittal, someone will research and get back to you at a

later date. 410-641-5570.

Every Tuesday: Prayer Hour

8:30-9:30 a.m., The Odyssey Church, 2 Discovery Lane, Selbyville, Del. If you or someone you know is in

need of prayer. 302-519-3867.

Every Tuesday: Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)

5:30-7 p.m. Berlin group 0331, Worcester County Health Center, 9730 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Support

and educational group promoting weight loss and healthy lifestyle. jeanduck47@-gmail.com.

Every 1st Tuesday: Free Hypertension Clinics

Hosted by Atlantic General Hospital. Rite Aid, Selbyville, 10 a.m.-noon. Rite Aid, Ocean Pines, 1 p.m.-3

p.m. 410-641-9268.

Every 1st Tuesday: Ravens Roost 58

6:30 p.m. Seeking new members, a treasurer and members to serve on the Board of Directors. Meets

the first Tuesday of every month and for the Sunday NFL games to raise money for local families in need.

All activities take place at the 28th Street Pit & Pub. Dues: $20 per year. If interested, stop by 28th Street

Pit & Pub.

Every 2nd Tuesday: Adoptions Together Inc.

Support and education group. Adoption issues. Domestic and international adoption families welcome.

St. Paul’s Church, Church Street, Berlin. Child care is available. 410-708-2439.

Every 2nd Tuesday: Worcester County Parkinson’s Support Group

3:15 p.m., Gull Creek. Speakers, exercises, discussions of current medications and new sources of help.

410-208-3132.

Every Third Tuesday: American Legion Auxiliary Unit 166 Monthly Meeting

6 p.m. social hour; 7 p.m. meeting. American Legion Synepuxent Post 166, 23rd Street, Ocean City.

Current members and those interested in becoming a member are encouraged to attend.

Every Wednesday: FORGE Round Table Discussion

6-8 p.m. House of Mercy, 36674 South Dupont Hwy., Selbyville. Group respectfully discusses religion,

politics, faith and family foundations. All ages welcome. 443-513-1048 or info@forgeyouth.org.

Every Wednesday: Ocean City Elks Lodge 2645 Bingo

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. 138th Street, across from the Fenwick Inn, Ocean City.

Open to the public. All cash prizes. Jackpot: $1,000. Food and non-alcoholic drinks available. 410-250-2645.

Every Wednesday: Ocean City/Berlin Rotary Club Meeting

6 p.m., Captain’s Table Restaurant, in the Courtyard by Marriott, 15th Street and the Boardwalk, O.C.

Every Wednesday: Kiwanis Club Of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City

Meets weekly in the Ocean Pines Community Center. Doors open at 7 a.m.; meeting begins at 8 a.m.

410-641-7330; www.kiwanisofopoc.org.

Every Wednesday: Square Dancing Classes

7-9 p.m. (all through the winter) Ocean Pines Community Hall. Lessons for all visitors are always

welcome. 410-835-3534.

Every Wednesday: Bible Study And Fellowship

6:30 p.m. The Odyssey Church, 2 Discovery Lane, Selbyville, Del. Study topics in a series format.

www.theodysseychurch.com.

Every 2nd Wednesday: Autistic Children’s Support Group Of Worcester County

7 p.m. St. Paul’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in the library. Child care provided. Invite parents who have

children with special needs to attend. 410-352-9959.

Every 2nd Wednesday: Polish American Club

Meets at Columbus Hall, 2-4 p.m. Join the group if you are of Polish or Slavic descent. Helen Sobkowiak,

410-723-2639; Georgia Winecki, 410-524-0521.

Every 2nd Wednesday: Hope For Hepatitis Support Group

Atlantic General Primary Care Office, 11107 Racetrack Rd., Ocean Pines 7:15-9 p.m. 410-213-1741.

Every 2nd And 4th Wednesday: MOPS, Mothers Of Preschoolers Meeting

9:15 a.m., Community Church, Ocean Pines. Free child care so enjoy a mommy’s play date. Visit www.

facebook.com/groups/MOPSccop.

Every 3rd Wednesday: Suicide Grievers Support Group

Worcester County Health Department, 9730 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Open to anyone who has lost a friend

or loved one to suicide. Quiet listening, caring people, no judgement. 410-629-0164 or visit

www.jessespaddle.org.

Every 3rd Wednesday: Women Supporting Women

Breast cancer support group. 10026 Old Ocean City Blvd., #4, Berlin, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. 410-641-2849.

Wednesday-Saturday: Used To Be Mine Thrift Shop

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Supporting Diakonia. Located at the intersection of Route 611 and Sunset Avenue. 410-213-0243.

Wednesday-Saturday: Shepherd’s Nook Thrift Shop

9 a.m.-1 p.m., Community Church at Ocean Pines, Route 589 and Racetrack Road, Berlin. Accepting

donations of gently worn clothes and household items.

Every Thursday: American Legion Post 166 Bingo

American Legion Post 166. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Food and non-alcoholic

beverages available. Open to the public. 410-289-3166.

Every Thursday: Food Addicts In Recovery Anonymous

7-8:30 p.m. Ocean View Presbyterian Church, Central Avenue and Church Street, Ocean View, Del. 302-541-0275.

Every Thursday: Chair Aerobics

1-2 p.m., St. Peter’s Lutheran Church Community Life Center, 10301 Coastal Hwy., O.C. Sponsored by St.

Peter’s Senior Adult Ministry. Free will offering. 410-524-7474.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles 45+ Happy Hour

3-6 p.m. Harpoon Hanna’s. 302-436-9577, 410-524-0649 or BeachSingles.org.

Every 2nd Thursday: AARP Meeting

AARP Ocean City Chapter #1917. 10 a.m. Ocean City Senior Center, 104 41st St. (behind the Dough Roller), Ocean City.

Every 3rd Thursday: Worcester County NAACP Meeting

6:30 p.m. Call for meeting locations. The public is invited. 443-944-6701.

Every 3rd Thursday: Pine’eer Craft Club Meeting

9:45 a.m., refreshments followed by business meeting and a craft of the month; Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway.

Nov. 3: Fall Into Food From The Heart Dinner

11 a.m.-until. Fish dinners, chicken and dump-lings, fried fish, fried or baked chicken with two sides. Greens, cabbage, potato salad, sweets, cornbread. Platters: $10/each; extra sides: $1.50. New Bethel United Methodist Church, 10203 Germantown Rd., Berlin.

Nov. 4: Eastern Shore Walk To End Alzheimer’s

Registration: 9-10 a.m.; opening ceremony: 10 a.m.; ribbon cutting/walk: 10:15 a.m. Choose between two routes, including a shorter route for those not able to complete the whole walk. Starts at MAC/The Wicomico County Senior Services Center, 909 Progress Circe, Salisbury. During registration, drop off donations, pick up T-shirts for those raising $100 or more, enjoy refreshments and music, decorate a Promise Garden flower, create team posters, take photos and more. 410-543-1163, option 3, or czimmerman-@alz.org.

Nov. 4: All-You-Can-Eat Fried Chicken Buffet

11 a.m.-until. Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, Willards. Chicken, vegetables, beverages and desserts. Adults: $13; children: $6; under 6: free. Bake table and carry-outs. 443-614-9898.

Nov. 4: Natural Wonders Of Assateague Presentation And Book Signing With Author Mark Hendricks

11 a.m. Coffee and treats at 10:30 a.m. Experience Assateague beyond the vacation and off the beaten path as Hendricks’ lens leads a journey of the diverse inhabitants from the elusive to the most famous. Meet the author following presentation through 2 p.m. Assateague Island Visitor Center, 11800 Marsh View Lane, Berlin. 443-614-3547.

Nov. 4: First Saturday Writers Group

10 a.m.-noon. Berlin branch, Worcester County Library. Anyone interested in writing is invited to join the group and share a story, poem or essay or just come and enjoy listening to others. This is a free activity. New members are always welcome. The group is comprised of amateur as well as professional, published writers willing to share their knowledge and offer tips on being creative with words.

Nov. 4: 37th Annual Christmas Luncheon And Faire

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Buckingham Presbyterian Church, 20 South Main St., Berlin. Homemade chicken salad, homemade vegetable beef, chicken noodle, lima bean and ham and cream of broccoli soups. Platters or a la carte. Eat-in or carry-out. Bake Table. Gift basket raffle, gifts made by local artisans including Creatively Bent handcrafted jewelry, Sew Charming handmade quilts and pillows, American Girl 18-inch doll clothes and free balloon animals for the kids by the Mad Hatter.

Nov. 5: Living Rosary

11:45 a.m. Celebration of the 100th-year anniversary of the Blessed Mother’s Fatima apparitions to three shepherd children. Participating will be religious education students, their parents, teachers, parishioners and members of various parish committees. St. Mary Star of the Sea/Holy Savior Parish parking lot, Philadelphia Avenue and 17th Street, Ocean City. Public invited. If inclement weather, inside Holy Savior Church.

Nov. 6: AARP Meeting In Ocean Pines

Social: 9:30 a.m.; meeting: 10 a.m. Ocean Pines Community Center, Assateague Room. Guest speaker: Ray Patel of Coastal Drug Pharmacy. Bring checkbook to sign up for the Dec. 4 Christmas party. Also, bring items for Operation We Care. 443-831-1791.

Nov. 6: “Make A Difference” Monday

3-8 p.m. Fins Ale House and Raw Bar, 119 North Main St., Berlin. Fins donates 20 percent of all happy hour sales to the Assateague Island Alliance. Food and drink specials directly benefit Assateague Island National Seashore. 443-614-3547.

Nov. 8: Grace Parker All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast

7 a.m.-noon. First Presbyterian Church of Ocean City, 13th Street and Philadelphia Avenue. Eggs any style, pancakes, buckwheat pancakes, sau-sage, ham, biscuits, hash brown potatoes, grits, coffee, tea. Cost: $8; carry-out: $6. Milk, soda, orange juice available. 410-289-9340.

Nov. 9: AARP Meeting In Ocean City

9:30 a.m., social half-hour, refreshments; 10 a.m., meeting. 104 41st St. (behind the Dough Roller), Ocean City. Guest speaker: Steve Gowe. Optional luncheon at a local restaurant following meeting. New members welcome. 410-250-0980.

Nov. 10: Crab Cake Dinner

4-6:30 p.m. Includes crab cake sandwich with green beans, seasoned baked potato. Stevenson United Methodist Church, 123 North Main St., Berlin. Cost: $10. Carry-outs available. Also bake sale table.

Nov. 10-11: 39th Annual Christmas Bazaar

Friday, 3-7 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Atlantic United Methodist Church, 4th Street and Baltimore Avenue, Ocean City. Silent auction, Christmas home place, bakery, gifts, white elephant treasures, LuLaRoe Boutique. Serving Italian dinner Friday, 4:30-6:30 p.m., for $8.50. Traditional luncheon Saturday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Assorted platters, soup, homemade desserts, beverages. Carry-out available. Friday carry-out dinner can be ordered by calling 410-289-7430.

Nov. 10-11: St. Matthews-By-The-Sea UMC Bazaar

Annual Christmas bazaar. Nov. 10: 4:30-8 p.m., hot dogs, homemade chili; Nov. 11: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., homemade soups, hot dogs. Ocean Highway, Route 1 at Dagsboro Street, Fenwick Island, Del. Crafts, baked goods, silent auction, white elephant, attic treasures, jewelry, used books, surprise visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus at 10 a.m. Proceeds go to missions. 410-422-9646 or 410-250-5778.

Nov. 11: Shopping Extravaganza

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Willards Ladies Auxiliary, Willards Fire Hall, 7370 Main St. Multiple vendors. Breakfast and lunch items and baked goods available for sale. 443-880-8590 or daniedavis0@gmail.-com.

Nov. 11: Annual Christmas Bazaar

9 a.m.-3 p.m. St. Andrew Catholic Center, 14401 Sinepuxent Ave., Ocean City. Jewelry, books, bake sale, crafts, white elephant and Chinese auction.

Nov. 11: Community Church At Ocean Pines Bazaar

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Family Life Center of the church, 11227 Racetrack Rd., Berlin. Christmas decorations and trees, linens, new and gently used clothing, gifts, potpourri, children’s books and toys, bake sale, food concession, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Proceeds will support Shepherd’s Nook outreach ministry. 410-641-5433.

Nov. 11: Focus On Prayer For Women, Part 2

10 a.m.-noon. Holy Trinity Cathedral, 11021 Worcester Hwy. (Routes 575 and 90), Berlin. Encouraging women to deepen their prayer life and expand prayer in the local area. Complimentary beverages. No registration fee. RSVP to sara@-calledtopraybooks.com or 443-235-5675.

Nov. 13: Ocean Pines Camera Club

7 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library. Monthly get-together to share photos, tips, programs. Group goes on a photo shoot on the Saturday following each meeting and hosts a hands-on workshop the last Thursday of each month. Professional and amateur photographers and new members welcome.

Nov. 16: Republican Women Of Worcester County

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Dunes Manor Hotel, Ocean City. Dinner and installation of officers meeting. Speaker: Congressman Andy Harris with update on what is happening in Washington that will affect Maryland citizens and the country. Cost: $40. Reservations: 410-208-0171 or gorpataddy@aol.

Nov. 16-17: Atlantic General Hospital Auxiliary Lobby Sales

Nov. 16: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.; Nov. 17: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Collective Goods, formerly Books are Fun (best-sellers, games, cookbooks, toys and boxed cards). Main Lobby, 9733 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Fundraiser with proceeds to benefit Atlantic General Hospital. 410-641-1100.

Nov. 18: All-You-Can-Eat Fried Chicken Dinner

11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. New Hope United Methodist Church, 7338 New Hope Rd., Willards. Includes mashed potatoes, greens, string beans, macaroni and cheese, beets, biscuits, dessert, coffee. Adults: $13. Carry-outs available. 410-543-8244 or 443-235-0251.

Nov. 18: Craft Show

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Snow Hill Volunteer Fire Company, 4718 Snow Hill Rd. 410-632-2115.

Nov. 18: All-You-Can-Eat Spaghetti Dinner

3-7 p.m. East Sussex Moose Lodge, 35933 Zion Church Rd., Frankford, Del. Adults: $10; children (4-12): $5. Spaghetti with or without meatballs, salad, garlic bread. Cake table. Door prizes every hour. Benefit: ABATE of Sussex County. 302-732-3429 or 410-251-8699.

Nov. 18: Turkey Shoot

8 a.m.-2 p.m. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. Synepuxent Rod & Gun Club, 7909 Purnell Crossing Rd., Berlin. Benefit of Ocean City/Berlin Boy Scout Troop 225. Bring your own 12- or 20-gauge shotgun, ammo provided. Rounds start at $2 per target. Win gift certificates from area restaurants, hotel accommodations, sporting goods, tools, hunting supplies, turkeys, jewelry. Raffle tickets for a 22 Marlin rifle. Breakfast, lunch, bake sale available. 443-366-5882 or scoutmaster@octroop225.org.

Nov. 23: 39th Annual Free Thanksgiving Dinner

11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Ocean City Baptist Church, 102 North Division St., Ocean City, next to the 7-Eleven. Anyone looking for fellowship and friendship is invited. Men and women of the church and community will prepare and serve dinner which includes turkey, stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, corn, string beans, cranberry sauce, pies, coffee, tea, rolls and butter. Call if you want to let the church know you are coming: 410-289-4054. Dinner also served to shut-ins and church welcomes names and locations of those needing dinner delivered.

Dec. 1: Parents’ Night Out

5:30-9 p.m. Buckingham Presbyterian Church, 20 South Main St., Berlin. Learn the true meaning of Christmas with an evening full of fun including dinner, crafts, stories, games and music. All children welcome ages 3 (toilet trained) to 12. Pre-registration begins Nov. 3 at Sonrise.cc. Hosted by Berlin Ecumenical Vacation Bible School, Buckingham Presbyterian, St. Paul’s Episcopal, Stevenson United Methodist, Solid Rock and SonRise churches.

Dec. 5: 28th Annual Holiday Wrappings

Doors open at 10 a.m. Public invited to join in for the American Cancer Society Fashion Show and Luncheon. Silent auction, Chinese auction, cash bar. Roland E. Powell Convention Center, 40th Street and bay, Ocean City. Cost: $45/person. 443-880-2310, dpappo@aol.com or www.acsholidaywrappings.org.