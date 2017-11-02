Hundreds Compete In Seaside 10 Races

Hundreds participated last Saturday in the annual Seaside 10 and associated 5K race in Ocean City. Pictured above, many of the costumed competitors line up at the race start line at the Inlet. Photo by Robert Banach

OCEAN CITY- With near picture-perfect weather, the annual Seaside 10 and associated 5K race were once again a huge success with hundreds of runners descending on the resort as a culmination of sorts for Ocean City’s special events during the month of October.

Hundreds of racing enthusiasts gathered at the Inlet for the annual 10-mile and 5K races hosted by OC Tri-Running last Saturday. Because of the event’s proximity to Halloween and the other holiday-related special events going on the in the downtown area, many of the runners were decked out in elaborate costumes as they made their way around the respective courses.

A total of 237 runners competed in the Seaside 10 race. The top 10 finishers were Colin Russell, Francisco Puac, Zach Bittinger, Bobby Hammond, Bobby Alkire, Mick Donnelly, James Sloan, Kyrin Hopkins, Christopher Caulfield and Steve Kerzel. Another 219 runners competed in the 5K race. The top 10 finishers were Mohammad Hamouri, Sherry Stick, Kelsey Howes, Brian Shipkowski, William Aleshire, David Thornhill, Alexandra Jankowski, Todd Petrik, Ryleigh Marks and Mark McDonald.