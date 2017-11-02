Seahawks Fall To Bennett, Drop To 3-6

by

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team lost a tough one to Bennett, 30-21, on the road last Saturday to fall to 3-6 on the season.

The Seahawks faced the Clippers on the road last Saturday saw their season record drop to 3-6. Decatur led early, but could not hold on to the win which would have given them a shot at a .500 season record.

Decatur closes out the regular season on Friday with a road game against Worcester County rival Snow Hill in the annual finale. With a win, the Seahawks can close out at 4-6 on the year, which would represent a significant improvement on last year’s one-win season. However, the Eagles will be no pushover. Snow Hill won its first game in three years earlier this season.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.