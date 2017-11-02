Seahawks Fall To Bennett, Drop To 3-6

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team lost a tough one to Bennett, 30-21, on the road last Saturday to fall to 3-6 on the season.

The Seahawks faced the Clippers on the road last Saturday saw their season record drop to 3-6. Decatur led early, but could not hold on to the win which would have given them a shot at a .500 season record.

Decatur closes out the regular season on Friday with a road game against Worcester County rival Snow Hill in the annual finale. With a win, the Seahawks can close out at 4-6 on the year, which would represent a significant improvement on last year’s one-win season. However, the Eagles will be no pushover. Snow Hill won its first game in three years earlier this season.