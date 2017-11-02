Decatur Closes Out With Six Straight Wins

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity volleyball team closed out a successful regular season with a 3-0 win over county rival Snow Hill last week and earned a high seed in the state regional tournament that gets underway next Monday.

The Seahawks blanked the Eagles 3-0 last Thursday for their sixth straight win to close out the regular season. Decatur finished with an 11-4 overall regular season record and earned the number-two seed in the state 3A-East Section II regional tournament that gets underway on Monday.

The Seahawks will face third-seeded Chesapeake on Monday in the opening round. Lurking on the other side of the bracket is top-seeded Bennett. Decatur lost to Bennett twice during the regular season, but could have a shot at redemption if the two Bayside South rivals reach the Section II championship match next week.