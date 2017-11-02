Decatur Closes Out With Six Straight Wins

by

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity volleyball team closed out a successful regular season with a 3-0 win over county rival Snow Hill last week and earned a high seed in the state regional tournament that gets underway next Monday.

The Seahawks blanked the Eagles 3-0 last Thursday for their sixth straight win to close out the regular season. Decatur finished with an 11-4 overall regular season record and earned the number-two seed in the state 3A-East Section II regional tournament that gets underway on Monday.

The Seahawks will face third-seeded Chesapeake on Monday in the opening round. Lurking on the other side of the bracket is top-seeded Bennett. Decatur lost to Bennett twice during the regular season, but could have a shot at redemption if the two Bayside South rivals reach the Section II championship match next week.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.