We Remember Those We Have Lost – November 3, 2017

Barbara Joan Johnstone

OCEAN PINES — Barbara Joan Johnstone, age 82, died Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017 at her home.

Born in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Frederick W. and Helen Kircher Spranklin. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph E. Hartnett, Jr. She is survived by her children, Joseph Johnstone of Salisbury, Lawrence Johnstone and wife Jane of Ellicott City, Michelle Nilo and her husband Charles of Ocean Pines, Kelly Blankenship and her husband Allen of Lake Shore, Md., and Shannon Angel and her husband Marti of Ocean Pines. There are six grandchildren, Tyler Blankenship, Brittany Nilo, Brooke Blankenship, Caitlyn Nilo, Spencer Blankenship, Savannah Nilo and one great-grandchild, Taylor Nilo. Also surviving is her brother, Frederick William “Rick” Spranklin, Jr. and his wife Carole of Columbia, Md. She was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Elaine Oaster, in 2010. There are seven nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Johnstone had been a lieutenant in the United States Air Force, serving as a nurse medic. She later worked as a nurse at Mercy Hospital in Baltimore. She had worked as a Realtor with Moore, Warfield, and Glick. She had been a member of St. Luke Catholic Church in Ocean City, the Ocean Pines Players Club, and the Ocean Pines Tennis Club. She enjoyed reading, collecting lighthouses, sports, including the Ravens, and Orioles, and loved animals, especially dogs.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Nov. 3 at 11 a.m. at St. Luke Catholic Church, 100th Street and Coastal Hwy in Ocean City. Rev. Paul Jennings will officiate. Interment will be in Gate of Heaven in Dagsboro. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Worcester County Humane Society, P.O. Box 48, Berlin, Md. 21811. Letters of consolation may be sent via www.burbagefuneralhome.com

Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.

Joan Downing

OCEAN CITY — Cora Joan Earnest Downing, departed this life on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, with her daughter Edie at her side.

She succumbed to the debilitating effects of a massive stroke she suffered in 2013. Joan and her twin sister, Jean, were born on March 21, 1928. She attended Forest Park High School. Joan met the love of her life, Jay Downing, at a local dance and they married in 1948. After living in Woodlawn, and later Randallstown, the couple moved to Delaware and enjoyed their retirement years.

Mrs. Downing was a stay-at-home mom until her youngest was of school age, when she began volunteering as a “lunch lady.” She later worked for many years as a church secretary, initially at Christian Temple in Catonsville, Md., and was later recruited in Delaware where her expertise was sought by St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Ocean City. She enjoyed bowling, played shuffleboard, and later in life enjoyed bridge, and doting upon her cat “Jesse.”

She was predeceased by her husband, Hugh James Downing Jr.; parents, C. Bruce and Kathryn G. Earnest; and twin sister Kathryn Jean Earnest Einbrod. She is survived by her three children, Donna Lynn Downing Glorioso, Hugh James Downing III and Edith Anne Downing Donnelly; her son-in-law, Cornelius Joseph Donnelly III; her grandchildren, Jennafer Marie Farina (Brian), Shannon Lee Robinson (Brian), Zachary James Downing and Kelsey Elizabeth Downing; and four great-grandchildren, Taylor Marie and Kendal Brianne Farina and Abigail Lynn and Braydon Matthew Robinson.

Inurnment is planned for Monday, Nov. 6 2017 on what would have been their 69th wedding anniversary. Funeral service is 1 p.m. in the Chapel at the Delaware Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriot’s Way, Millsboro, Del. 19966. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 11 a.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 1101 Bay Ridge Avenue, Annapolis, Md. 21403. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the American Heart Association. We miss you Mother, may you rest in peace. An online guest book is available at www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com.