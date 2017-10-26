Worcester Falls To Sabres In ESIAC Final

BERLIN- Saints Peter and Paul flipped the script in the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) girls’ varsity soccer championship game last weekend, beating Worcester Prep, 2-1, in overtime.

The Mallards and Sabres have met in the ESIAC girls’ varsity soccer championship in at least the last four years and battled again last Friday with Saints Peter and Paul edging Worcester in overtime, 2-1. It was the same score by which the Mallards beat the Sabres in last year’s title game. In 2015, it was Worcester winning handily, 4-0, while Saints Peter and Paul took the conference championship game 1-0 in double-overtime in 2014.

Saints Peter and Paul had already beaten Worcester Prep twice during the regular season including a 4-2 win at home on September 22 and a 3-0 win at Worcester on October 10. As they typically do, the two schools met again in the ESIAC championship last Friday for the third chapter in their annual trilogy.

Worcester Prep peppered the Sabres’ goal with shots in the first half, but could not break through. Saints Peter and Paul’s scored just before the half to take a 1-0 lead into intermission. Early in the second half, Worcester got on the board and tied the game at 1-1 on a goal by Messa Cammack.

Both teams had chance throughout the rest of the second half, but the scored remained tied at 1-1 at the end of regulation. Saints Peter and Paul ended it about halfway through the first overtime period on a bomb from the outside by Helena Covey that found its way under the crossbar and out of reach of the Worcester keeper