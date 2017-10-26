Worcester County Commissioners Presented Proclamation Recognizing Oct. 23-27 As Economic Development Week

Hometown Hero Banners Presented OCEAN CITY — The Hometown Heroes banners honoring U.S. active duty members and veterans on the Boardwalk were presented to honorees or family members last weekend in a ceremony even more poignant than usual because of those who passed recently. In 2014, the Ocean City Elks Lodge 2645 launched the first Hometown Heroes military banner… Read more »

Historic Downtown Building Purchased With Preservation Intent OCEAN CITY — With so many historic old buildings steadily disappearing from the Ocean City landscape, one of the town's most unique structures could be getting a new lease on life. The decades-old mixed-used residential and commercial structure on the northwest corner of Talbot Street and Baltimore Avenue has long been one of the best…

Beach Maze, Great Pumpkin Race, Beer Fest, Races, Dog Costume Contest Set For This Weekend OCEAN CITY — Another round of spooktacular events for the whole family will be held this weekend in Ocean City. The following is a rundown of activities on tap: Halloween Beach Maze: Located at North Division Street and the Boardwalk, experience the thrill of a giant Halloween Beach Maze Oct. 28-29. Children of all ages…