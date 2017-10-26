Worcester County Commissioners Presented Proclamation Recognizing Oct. 23-27 As Economic Development Week

The Worcester County Commissioners recently presented a proclamation recognizing Oct. 23-27, as Economic Development Week to Worcester County Economic Development Director Merry Mears and her staff and Tim Sherman, business consultant of the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Salisbury University, to highlight that residents and business owners alike benefit from WCED services and activities. Submitted Photos