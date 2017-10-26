Special Events Planned For Decatur Middle’s 20th Anniversary

BERLIN – Officials at Stephen Decatur Middle School will celebrate the school’s 20th anniversary next week with an open house to showcase students’ work and achievements.

On Nov. 2, Stephen Decatur Middle School (SDMS) will open its doors to the public from 5:30-7 p.m. for a 20th anniversary celebration.

Lynne Barton, principal at SDMS, said the event will feature a variety of displays and performances throughout the evening.

“It’s an opportunity for people to see who we are and what we do,” she said.

Barton said students have a large role in providing the evening’s festivities.

She explained that visitors and parents will have the opportunity to see students perform in drama skits, poetry slams and a jazz band. Artwork, displays, and showcases from various afterschool programs will also be available.

For example, students participating in an “Operation Hit the Sack” afterschool program in partnership with St. Peter’s Lutheran Church will display their creations.

“Our students are knitting using plastic grocery bags,” she said. “They are making mats for the homeless in our community.”

The Ocean City Surf Club will also be in attendance to represent the school’s “Surf Into Integrity” afterschool program.

“It’s an evening for us to showcase our school, our work and accomplishments,” Barton said.

She said guests will also have the opportunity to tour the school and its classrooms and watch students demonstrate software programs like Naviance and Engrade.

“All the classrooms will be on display,” she said. “Everything is open.”

Students with the Builders Club, Student Government Association and National Junior Honor Society will also provide light refreshments, tour guides and more.

“We do want it to be a celebration,” Barton said. “So we will have refreshments.”

Barton said she hopes the anniversary celebration will give parents, community members, alumni and former teachers the opportunity to see what the school has accomplished in 20 years.

“Stephen Decatur Middle School opened its doors in the fall of 1997 and we wanted to take an opportunity to allow the parents and community to join in a 20 year celebration,” she said.

Barton encouraged anyone to come.

“We want a fun evening for families,” she said.