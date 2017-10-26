Incumbent State’s Attorney Clarifies Future Intentions

Beau Oglesby

SNOW HILL — Worcester County State’s Attorney Beau Oglesby this week announced he will seek re-election and has a plan in place should he be appointed by a Circuit Court judge.

Last week, Oglesby was nominated as one of five candidates to fill two Worcester County Circuit Court judicial vacancies along with Mary Margaret “Peggy” Kent, David Gaskell, Regan J.R. Smith and Jeff Cropper. The two judicial vacancies became available upon the retirement of longtime Worcester County Circuit Court judges Thomas C. Groton and Richard Bloxom.

Gov. Larry Hogan will ultimately appoint two new Worcester County Circuit Court judges from the list of five candidates. In the meantime, Oglesby’s inclusion on the short list raised some questions about the possible domino effect on the Worcester County State’s Attorney’s Office should he be appointed.

“I am honored to have been nominated along with four other highly qualified colleagues to fill two judicial vacancies that currently exist in the Circuit Court,” Oglesby said in a statement on Tuesday. “Ultimately, the governor will be tasked with making that difficult decision and there is no timetable for when that selection will be made. With your support, I am hopeful that I will be appointed.”

In the statement, Oglesby emphasized he will seek a third term should he not be appointed to one of the two judicial vacancies.

“While I wait for that choice, I continue to serve the people of this county as your state’s attorney,” the statement reads. “I have had no greater distinction than in that service and should I not be appointed, I will seek a third term for the greatest job I have ever known.”

The statement goes on to praise his staff and enumerate many of his office’s accomplishments in the nearly eight years he has held the position.

“I have assembled the state’s most formidable team of prosecutors and support staff,” the statement reads. “They represent the very best and most dedicated group of professionals I have ever had the pleasure of working with. Together, we have achieved state-leading statistics for successful prosecutions, been responsible fiscal stewards of our county’s resources and never wavered from our commitment to public safety and accountability. Working hand in hand with our brothers and sisters in law enforcement and community stakeholders, we have built a coalition of dedicated public servants. We have taken child murderers, drug dealers, bank robbers, sex offenders and violent criminals from our streets.”

Should Oglesby ultimately be appointed to the bench, there is a contingency plan in place to have his chief deputy seek his post.

“For the past seven years, my Deputy State’s Attorney William H. McDermott has worked alongside me in every facet of this office’s administration,” the statement reads. “Should I be blessed enough to find myself on the Circuit Court bench, Mr. McDermott will seek to earn your vote as my successor. He has my complete support and confidence in his ability to continue the exceptional work of this office.”

In the meantime, Oglesby said in the statement he is preparing to campaign for re-election.

“During this campaign season, I eagerly await the opportunity to compare the breadth of experience and accomplishments against any potential challengers,” the statement reads. “This office will continue what we began seven years ago — making Worcester County the first place you want to live and the last place you want to commit a crime.”