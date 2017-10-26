OC Elementary Holds First Annual Pajama Drive

Ocean City Elementary School is holding its first annual Pajama Drive through Nov. 3. Students are encouraged to bring in a brand new pair of pajamas to donate to the Pajama Program, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that provides new, warm pajamas and books to children in need. All pajamas collected at OCES will be donated to kids on the Eastern Shore. Pictured, front from left, are Lylla Bergeman, Chloe Holland, Abigail Ferguson and Madison Hearne; and, back, Brantley McKenna, Harper Bergeman, Brody Kendall, Emily Ferguson and Tanner Intrieri.