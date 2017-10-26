Seahawks Fall To Parkside, 56-28

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team fell to Parkside last Thursday, 56-28, to drop to 3-5 on the season.

Two weeks ago, the Seahawks ended a modest losing streak with an impressive 17-0 win over Easton on Homecoming. However, any momentum from that win was fleeting with the 56-28 loss to the Rams in a rare Thursday game last week.

With the loss, Decatur dropped to 3-5 on the season, but the Seahawks have a realistic shot at getting to the .500 mark this year. The Seahawks face Bennett on the road on Saturday, then finish with the traditional season finale against Worcester County rival Snow Hill on November 3. Snow Hill should be no pushover this year, however. The Eagles won their first game in three years last week.