Seahawks Fall To Parkside, 56-28

by

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team fell to Parkside last Thursday, 56-28, to drop to 3-5 on the season.

Two weeks ago, the Seahawks ended a modest losing streak with an impressive 17-0 win over Easton on Homecoming. However, any momentum from that win was fleeting with the 56-28 loss to the Rams in a rare Thursday game last week.

With the loss, Decatur dropped to 3-5 on the season, but the Seahawks have a realistic shot at getting to the .500 mark this year. The Seahawks face Bennett on the road on Saturday, then finish with the traditional season finale against Worcester County rival Snow Hill on November 3. Snow Hill should be no pushover this year, however. The Eagles won their first game in three years last week.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.