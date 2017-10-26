Maryland Bluebird Society Coordinator Gives Informative Presentation To Daughters Of The American Revolution

Janice Ward, Lower Shore Coordinator for the Maryland Bluebird Society, recently gave an informative presentation on bluebirds to members of the General Levin Winder Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). Pictured with Ward, left, is chapter Regent Patricia Ayers.