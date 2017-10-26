Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – October 27, 2017

The Paddock was one of Ocean City’s most popular nightclubs for 60 years. Built by Gabby Mancini, Sr. on the corner of 18th Street and Philadelphia Avenue in 1953, it featured live entertainment. The Saturday afternoon jam sessions were legendary and drew crowds to what in that era was considered “way up the beach.”

The original building was partially destroyed by Hurricane Hazel in 1954 and suffered serious flood damage in the March Storm of 1962. Both times the nightclub was rebuilt, enlarged and ready for the next summer season.

The Paddock went through several changes in appearance and ownership over the years but live bands and good music remained a big attraction. The Paddock was replaced by The Cowboy Coast in June 2014.

Photo courtesy Gabby Mancini, Jr.