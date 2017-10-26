Decatur Girls Dominate Battle For Worcester

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity cross-country teams turned in strong performances last week in the Battle for Worcester in Pocomoke.

The Battle for Worcester last Wednesday featured the county’s three public high schools in the annual event including Decatur, Snow Hill and Pocomoke. On the girls’ side, it was a near-sweep for Decatur in the top 10. Kailey Andrews finished first, followed by Snow Hill’s Erin Lamberston. Decatur’s Dori Krasner finished third, Erica Hicks finished fourth, Mikayla Denault finished fifth and Mary Mergott finished sixth. Rounding out the top 10 on the girls’ side was Cedara Franklin of Pocomoke in seventh, Marley McCabe of Snow Hill in eighth, Cali Litton of Pocomoke in ninth, and Laila Mirza of Decatur in 10th. Other top finishers from Decatur on the girls’ side were Elizabeth Dutton (11th), Lily Bell Baker (15th), Caroline Gardner (17th), Jessica Janney (18th), Macy Dietrich (29th) and Ciarra McAllister 30th).

On the boys’ side, Keegan Gould of Snow Hill finished first, followed by Decatur’s Jack Reimer. Nicholas Palmer of Pocomoke was third, Shi’Qua Williams of Snow Hill was fourth, Decatur’s George Cheynet was fifth, Khalyl Laws of Pocomoke was sixth, John James of Decatur was seventh, Allen Wise of Snow Hill was eighth, Na Taylor-Nelson of Pocomoke was ninth and Skyler Hadel of Snow Hill was 10th.

Other top finishers for Decatur on the boys’ side included Richard Poist (11th), Liam Foley (13th), Kyle Stubblebine (14th), Aidan Morrison (17th), Adison Hommel (21st), and Silas Cascio (29th).