Hundreds To Invade O.C. For 23rd Seaside 10

OCEAN CITY- Hundreds of costume-clad runners will invade Ocean City on Saturday for the 23rd Annual Seaside 10 and associated 5K race.

Last year, nearly 300 racers participated in the Seaside 10 and 5K races, which have become staples of the fall special events season for the last two decades-plus. Because of the event’s proximity to Halloween and other holiday-related special events going on in the downtown area, many of the runners will be decked out in elaborate costumes as they make their way around the respective courses.

The 10-mile race starts at 9 a.m. at the Inlet and competitors will make their way up the Boardwalk to its end at 27th Street. The competitors will then head north on Baltimore Avenue to Coastal Highway and proceed to the turnaround point at 69th Street before returning along the same route to the finish line at the Inlet. Some traffic delays are expected with the runners out along Coastal Highway for much of the race.

The 5K race starts at 9:15 a.m. at the Inlet and will be run entirely on the Boardwalk. Competitors will head from the Inlet around the pier and up the Boardwalk to the turnaround point at 16th Street before returning to a finish at the Inlet.