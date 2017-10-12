Worcester Girls Fall To Saints Peter And Paul

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity soccer team lost a tough one to rival Saints Peter and Paul on the road on Tuesday, ending a three-game winning streak.

The Mallards traveled to Easton on Tuesday to face the Sabres for the second time this season. Saints Peter and Paul beat Worcester, 4-2, back on September 22 at home. The loss ended a three-game winning streak for the Mallards, including three shutouts. Worcester’s record now stands at 5-3 on the season. The Mallards face Gunston on the road on Friday in the regular season finale.