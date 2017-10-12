Worcester Girls Fall To Saints Peter And Paul

by

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity soccer team lost a tough one to rival Saints Peter and Paul on the road on Tuesday, ending a three-game winning streak.

The Mallards traveled to Easton on Tuesday to face the Sabres for the second time this season. Saints Peter and Paul beat Worcester, 4-2, back on September 22 at home. The loss ended a three-game winning streak for the Mallards, including three shutouts. Worcester’s record now stands at 5-3 on the season. The Mallards face Gunston on the road on Friday in the regular season finale.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.