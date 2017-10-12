Wicomico Park Hosting Good Beer Festival

SALISBURY – Pemberton Historical Park will be filled this weekend with dozens of craft brews for visitors to enjoy during the 8th Annual Good Beer Festival.

The Good Beer Festival, hosted by Wicomico County Recreation, Parks & Tourism, will be held Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 14-15, and tickets are on sale now. The festival runs from 12:30-6:30 p.m. each day.

There will be more than 80 craft brews, live music, food and various other vendors, and plenty of activities.

Attendees may choose to play Carni Beer Games to try to win prizes, and there will also be cornhole, wall hooky and oversized games to partake in. The Sports Zone will feature the weekend’s biggest football games.

The Local Beer Garden, featuring select Eastern Shore breweries, will be back this year, along with the Home Brew Competition, with a registration deadline of Oct. 7 or until 100 entries are registered. Learn more about making beer through both Pro Brewer Beer Talks and home brew demos.

“The Good Beer Festival is a great opportunity to try different styles of beer from a variety of craft breweries,” said Vanessa Junkin, assistant director of marketing and public relations for Wicomico County Recreation, Parks & Tourism. “And, there are so many fun things to do while you’re here.”

Tasting tickets include a three-ounce glass and as many samples as one can responsibly consume.

Regular tasting tickets are $35 and non-tasting tickets are $10.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.GoodBeerFestival.org or at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center Box Office, located at 500 Glen Ave. in Salisbury (Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–6 p.m.). The Box Office can be reached at 410-548-4911. People can also buy tickets on-site (cash only).

Remember to bring a photo ID. Vertical IDs will not be accepted, and lost or stolen tickets will not be replaced. Drink responsibly and bring a designated driver. No pets, outside food or drink or pop-up tents are permitted.

For more information, visit www.GoodBeerFestival.org.