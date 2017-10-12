Worcester Prep Eighth Graders Act As Headmasters Of The School For A Day

Last June, Worcester Prep eighth graders Hugh Thomas and Myra Cropper acted as headmasters of the school for a day as part of a fundraiser purchased at the WPS Gala. As headmaster, the siblings allowed all students to wear casual clothing instead of their uniforms if they donated $1 to the Atlantic General Hospital Emergency Room. In one day, the Cropper twins successfully raised $435 for their favorite charity. Pictured, from left, are Campaign for the Future Chairman Jack Burbage, AGH Vice President of Public Relations Toni Keiser, Hugh Thomas and Myra Cropper, AGH President and CEO Michael Franklin, AGH Development Officer Tammy Patrick and WPS Headmaster Dr. Barry Tull.