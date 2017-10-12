Things I Like – October 13, 2017

by

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ series

Driving across bridges

That Chipotle now has queso

When youth players hit a knee on the field during an injury

A great speech that stays with me for days

The Weather Channel

Rehabbed animals being released back into the wild

Stories of people overcoming addiction

Stuffed avocado at The Shark

Brunch after church

Busch Gardens around Halloween

