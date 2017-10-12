Seahawks Bounce Back With 7-0 Rout

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity soccer team got back in the win column with a 7-0 win over Mardela on Tuesday after a dramatic double-overtime tie with county rival Pocomoke last weekend.

The Seahawks blanked the Warriors, 7-0, at home on Tuesday for their highest offensive output and largest margin of victory this season. The win over Mardela came on the heels of a 1-1 tie with county rival Pocomoke last Friday on the Warriors’ homecoming.

The two teams played to a dead heat during regulation and neither could punch one in during two overtime periods. It was the second double-overtime tie of the season for the Seahawks, whose record now stands at 5-3-2. Decatur faces Bennett at home next Tuesday.