Tah’Jeem Woodland, This Week’s Bank Of Ocean City MVP For SD Varsity Football

by

This week’s Bank of Ocean City MVP for Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team was Tah’Jeem Woodland, who rushed for 198 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s 23-19 loss to Queen Anne’s. He is pictured with Coach Bob Knox, Ford and Bank of Ocean City’s Caleb Miller.