A Week In Business – October 13, 2017

Real Estate Market Recap

OCEAN CITY – The local real estate market is seeing increased inventory and pending contracts compared to last year, according to the latest numbers from the Coastal Association of REALTORS® (CAR).

September saw a 14.2-percent jump in single family home and condominium listings compared to the same time last year in Somerset, Wicomico and Worcester counties. Individually, single family home listings increased by 8.4 percent in Worcester County, by 13.7 percent in Wicomico County and by 15.8 percent in Somerset County. Condominium listings increased by 20 percent in Worcester County and by 100 percent in Somerset County, while Wicomico County saw a 22.2 percent decrease.

Pending contracts were also up overall in the Tri-County area by 26.5 percent. Individually, single family home contracts were up by 38.6 percent in Worcester County and by 33.3 percent in Somerset County, but were down by 1.2 percent in Wicomico County. Condominium contracts were up by 35.1 percent in Worcester County, by 57.1 percent in Wicomico County, and by 100 percent in Somerset County.

Settlements were largely down in all three counties by 17.3 percent. Individually, single family home settlements were down by 17.9 percent in Worcester County, by 17.2 percent in Wicomico County, and by 45.5 percent in Somerset County. Condominium settlements were down by 12.8 percent in Worcester County and by 14.3 percent in Wicomico County, but were up by 100 percent in Somerset County.

Days on market was up overall by 26.7 percent. Listing prices were up by 15 percent and sales prices were up by 13.5 percent.

“This is a great way to kick off the fall season,” said CAR President Don Bailey. “The inventory increase could bring out many would-be buyers from earlier in the year who postponed their search due to low supply, and that combined with increased listing prices makes this a very good time to put a home on the market. Check CAR’s website for a directory of REALTORS® who can help you navigate your sale or purchase.”

x

Club Pin Presented

BERLIN — EXIT Realty At The Beach’s Ann Holtz was recently presented the $100K Club Pin for Excellence in Service & Sales Production by Carol McDaniel, regional co-owner of the EXIT Mid-Atlantic Region.

“I am very pleased to be honored with this award and most humbled to receive this unexpected recognition. For me it is a validation of my commitment to my Buyers and Sellers. Working with Bernie Flax and EXIT Realty has been a turning point in my career and one that has been both rewarding and prosperous,” said Holtz.

“Ann grew up in a real estate family which has afforded her the tireless work ethic and dedication to her all her clients, commercial and residential. This award is well-deserved recognition of all her efforts,” said Bernie Flax, local broker of EXIT Realty At The Beach.

x

New Partnership Announced

SALISBURY — Peninsula Regional Medical Group (PRMG) of the Peninsula Regional Health System, announced it has partnered with CareSync™, the industry leader in Chronic Care Management (CCM), to provide expanded care coordination services to eligible Medicare patients.

Through this partnership, CareSync is able to instantly extend the value and services PRMG and its network of physician and specialty care offices can offer, including providing patients with 24/7 telephone and online access to clinical health assistants 365 days a year. The CareSync team will answer healthcare questions day or night, schedule medical appointments or transportation to doctor’s visits, and help patients stay on track with medications, treatments, and doctor instructions through regular check-ins and reminders.

“Peninsula Regional Medical Group seeks to support patients in any way possible,” said Travis Bond, CEO of CareSync. “By choosing CareSync to act as an extension of their practice and implement care coordination services on their behalf, PRMG is providing patients with optimum care and support even when they can’t be in the doctor’s office.”

“We are excited about our partnership with CareSync,” said Thomas DeMarco, Vice President of PRMG. “They have a wealth of experience and expertise in chronic care management that will greatly benefit our patients in supporting our goal of improving the health of our community.”

PRMG will roll the service out to all practices through the end of the year and into 2018.