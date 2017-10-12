OC Elks Lodge #2645 Holds Check Presentation Ceremony For Worcester Technical High School’s Ninth Annual Golf Tournament

A check presentation ceremony was recently held at the Ocean City Elks Lodge #2645 for the Worcester Technical High School’s ninth annual golf tournament. Pictured, from left, are Ocean City Elks Charity Committee Chairlady Peggy Ball, Worcester County Guidance Secretary Kim Herbert and Ocean City Elks Golf Director Jim Flaig. The checks given were $500 from the charity committee and $100 from the golf league donated to support the school for various educational programs.