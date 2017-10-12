OC Elks Lodge #2645 Holds Check Presentation Ceremony For Worcester Technical High School’s Ninth Annual Golf Tournament

Esskay Ends Long-Time Sponsorship Of Boardwalk Clocks OCEAN CITY — The iconic Esskay Quality Meats clocks on the Boardwalk are soon coming down, perhaps for the last time, as the long-standing sponsorship agreement with the company is nearing its end and will not be renewed. Roughly since the end of World War II, when Ocean City was just a fledgling resort town,… Read more »

Ocean City Council Weighing Major Resort Projects; Timeline, Funding Options Under Consideration OCEAN CITY — The real meat and potatoes segment of Ocean City's ongoing long-term strategic planning got underway this week with a breakdown of several major capital projects in the planning pipeline and if and how to pay for them. Two weeks ago, Ocean City officials began the long-term strategic planning process with a series…

Resort Officials Call Route 90 Dualization 'Critical' For Public Safety SNOW HILL – The Town of Ocean City came before the Worcester County Commissioners and state highway officials this week to make a case for prioritizing the dualization of Route 90. On Tuesday, Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan and other resort officials appeared before the commissioners following an annual visit from the Maryland Department of…